Man, Who Fell to His Death from Lower Volta Bridge Identified.



Sokpoe: A man who was reported to have fallen into the Lower Volta at Sokpoe in the Volta Region on Monday, leading to his death, has been identified by his relatives. Mr Edmund Fingaro Dickah, the Assembly Member of Sokpoe Electoral Area in the South Tongu District, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the family identified him as Mr Emmanuel Charwey, a native of Manya Kpongunor in the Lower Manya Municipality in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to Ghana News Agency, the deceased left the premises of his bookshop at Manya Kpongunor with the excuse of going to Kpong, leaving his mobile phone behind. The man, believed to be in his early 60s, tragically lost his life after falling from the Lower Volta bridge on the ECOWAS highway at Sokpoe in the South Tongu District on Monday, October 28, 2024, at about 1400 hours.

The body has been deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital Mortuary after a report was made by residents at the Sogakope District police command. Eyewitnesses reported that the deceased

alighted at Sokpoe from a commercial motorcycle, walked back to climb the bridge, and jumped into the river. They added that some fishermen who witnessed the incident quickly responded, trying to save him, but he was found dead.