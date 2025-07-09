Mahama Underscores Strong Ghana-Germany Partnership



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has bid farewell to the outgoing German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, during a meeting at the Credentials Hall within the Presidency. A statement issued by the Presidency said the courtesy visit marked the conclusion of Ambassador Krull’s four-year term of duty, which President Mahama described as highly productive.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama reiterated Ghana’s commitment to building on the strong foundation of bilateral relations between the two countries. He emphasised the potential for deepened cooperation, particularly in the critical areas of economic development and security. The President specifically commended Germany for its consistent support towards enhancing Ghana’s security architecture, citing significant contributions to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and capacity-building initiatives for security personnel.





Addressing the evolving security landscape in the sub-region, President Mahama highlighted the growing threat posed by extreme terrorism, especially prevalent in the Sahel. He expressed Ghana’s readiness to work closely with Germany on targeted capacity training programmes aimed at bolstering regional efforts to combat this menace.





On the complex issue of irregular migration, President Mahama outlined Ghana’s collaborative efforts with international partners, including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU). He stressed the importance of creating sustainable local opportunities for young people to mitigate the risks associated with perilous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean.





President Mahama conveyed Ghana’s deep appreciation for Ambassador Krull’s service, stating, ‘We appreciate you. You’re a friend of Ghana. And you’re welcome to visit any time you miss Ghana. You’re welcome to visit. And I wish you all the best in your future endeavours.’

