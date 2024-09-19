EBC Bags BrokersView Best Trading Experience Award, Strengthening Global Leadership

Two prestigious awards presented to EBC Financial Group

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the BrokersView Award Ceremony in Vietnam in September 2024, EBC Financial Group (EBC) was awarded the “Best Trading Experience” Award, once again solidifying its position as a world-class leader in the financial industry specialising in forex, CFDs, and stocks. The latest award recognised EBC’s commitment to facilitating the most robust trading conditions and delivering an exceptional trading experience.

Although the global forex trading market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to surpass US$10 trillion by 2028 (Source: Yahoo Finance), participation in this increasingly popular financial planning tool is marred by widespread misinformation and volatility, leading to a lack of trust among traders (Source: Finance Magnates). EBC aims to address these challenges by fostering a stable and reliable trading environment, guided by its core belief that every investor engagement should receive the seriousness and sincerity it deserves.

The “Best Trading Experience” Award presented to EBC Financial Group by BrokersView in 2024

Going beyond active efforts to innovate its trading platform and ensure highly competitive spreads, EBC is dedicated to ensuring compliance with stringent regulation, fair and transparent pricing mechanisms, and multi-layered security measures.

Expanding Global Reach and Strategic Presence

EBC Financial Group has long established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India.

This global expansion is driven by EBC’s strategy to localise its operations to meet the unique regulatory requirements of different regions, while tailoring its offerings to address the specific needs of clients in each market. Through strategic investments in regulatory licenses, institutional-level liquidity, and advanced trading infrastructure, EBC is positioning itself to serve a broader international clientele with a diverse range of trading tools and services.

An award trophy presented to Al Hamidi for the “Best Innovative Trading Strategy” Award

EBC’s growth in emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, Latin America, India and Africa, is part of the company’s commitment to empowering traders with access to robust financial ecosystems, which have traditionally been underserved by major financial institutions. As EBC scales its operations, the company is continuing to expand its support infrastructure in these regions to ensure traders can enjoy the same seamless experience available in more established financial hubs.

BrokersView: An Industry-Leading Broker Review Platform

BrokersView, a FastBull brand, is a leading financial information portal that helps investors identify suitable brokers quickly and efficiently. Winning the “Best Trading Experience Award” was no easy feat among a sea of strong contenders. In evaluating EBC for their 2024 awards, BrokersView conducted a rigorous assessment of EBC on six key aspects – trading speed, stability, liquidity, slippage, spreads, and swap rates.

Real-time data was examined for predetermined trading conditions and, ultimately, EBC’s tailored trading platform, featuring fast and optimal order executions, low spreads, and 24/7 customer service, helped the firm stand out as a mark of assurance and played a crucial role in securing this prestigious award.

EBC’s mission as a global brokerage group is to create a superior trading ecosystem that empowers traders worldwide. To achieve this, EBC invests in comprehensive regulatory licences, advanced infrastructure, institutional-level liquidity, robust risk management, and proprietary trading algorithms. Moreover, security and confidentiality are paramount at EBC. The firm employs 256-bit SSL encryption and dedicated trading channels to protect its clients’ information and build customised solutions to ensure a seamless trading experience.

Celebrating A Spirit of Excellence

Adding to the accolades at the BrokersView Award Ceremony, EBC’s senior analyst, Al Hamidi, was also honoured with the “Best Innovative Trading Strategy” Award at the FastBull 2024 Trading Influencers Awards Ceremony, which was held in conjunction with the BrokersView Award Ceremony; the FastBull 2024 Trading Influencers Awards Ceremony is aimed to celebrate individuals with outstanding contributions to the industry.

With over a decade of related experience, Hamidi has been spearheading theoretical advancements in market strategy analysis and relevant compliance research. His expertise in disaster recovery and business continuity protocols (BCP) was instrumental in helping EBC agilely navigate market events like the CrowdStrike outage in 2024. This award highlights the wealth of experience and expertise within EBC’s diverse team, and the group’s efforts to foster a culture of learning through financial literacy and knowledge sharing.

The latest haul brings EBC’s total awards tally in 2024 thus far to seven. Most recently in August 2024, EBC was named the Best Broker in the Asia Pacific region at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards.

Looking ahead, EBC Financial Group remains focused on its global development roadmap, delivering the ultimate trading experience and keeping traders at the core of its operations. The company’s longstanding goal remains unchanged: to empower traders with informed decisions and to be their trusted partner on every trading journey.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. EBC has quickly established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India. EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group’s subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the ‘What Economists Really Do’ public engagement series by Oxford University’s Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

