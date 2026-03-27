Africa GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

Axi Launches New Axi Select Webinar Series Following Successful Bloomberg Campaign

Asianet PakistanComments Off on Axi Launches New Axi Select Webinar Series Following Successful Bloomberg Campaign

SYDNEY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global online trading provider Axi has announced the launch of a new educational webinar series under its Axi Select programme, expanding its trader education initiative following the successful completion of its recent Bloomberg campaign. The first webinar is scheduled to take place in April 2026 and will form part of an ongoing series designed to deliver expert-led market insights and practical trading education to Axi’s global trading community.

The new webinar series represents the next phase of Axi’s commitment to supporting trader development through accessible, professional-grade education. Building on strong audience engagement generated during the Bloomberg campaign, the initiative aims to provide traders with deeper market understanding, structured learning opportunities, and direct access to experienced market professionals.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select at Axi, said:

“The Bloomberg campaign highlighted a growing demand for credible, expert-led education that helps traders better understand today’s fast-moving markets. Launching the Axi Select webinar series allows us to continue that conversation by giving traders direct access to insights, analysis, and practical knowledge designed to support long-term trading development.”

The inaugural session will be hosted by Cassandra Ng, a financial markets analyst, educator, and trading specialist with extensive experience delivering market commentary and trading education to global audiences. The session will focus on market outlooks, trading frameworks, and risk management principles aimed at helping traders navigate evolving market conditions with greater confidence.

Cassandra commented:

“Education is essential for traders looking to build consistency and discipline in the markets. This webinar series is designed to simplify complex market movements and provide actionable insights that traders can apply within their own strategies.”

About the Presenter

Cassandra Ng is a prop firm trader and market analyst at an award-winning research firm – where her research powers the decisions of thousands of traders every day. Her speciality is in Elliott wave and Fibonacci – which she uses to forecast where the markets are heading. With years of experience working with retail and professional traders, her speciality is in translating complex financial concepts into practical trading knowledge through webinars, workshops, and market analysis.

The webinar series extends Axi’s broader mission to empower traders through education, technology, and structured development opportunities. By moving from broadcast engagement into interactive learning experiences, Axi continues to strengthen its focus on providing meaningful value beyond trading access alone.

Registration is now open, and traders can secure their place by visiting:

https://axicorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h2n3EqLTT-qQww5BZtrx2g

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading brand offering access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, and digital assets. Through initiatives such as Axi Select, Axi supports traders worldwide with education, technology, and professional trading tools.

Media Contact: [email protected]

For full details on the Axi Select program, visit: https://www.axi.com/int/funded-trader-program

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001172205

Asianet Pakistan
https://pr.asianetpakistan.com

Related Articles

Africa GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

GDU Launches UAV-P300, The World’s First Drone with AI-Driven Optical & Electronic Fog Penetration Capabilities

Asianet Pakistan

The UAV-P300 is an AI-powered enterprise drone platform built for clear imaging in fog, reliable day-night operations, and safe autonomous flight across complex environments GDU UAV-P300 LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — CES — GDU, a professional-grade drone leader established in 2015, today announced the launch of UAV-P300, the world’s first AI-powered optical and […]

Africa GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

Bitget Hosts Ramadan Drive Across Pakistan, Distributes 600+ Iftar Meals

Asianet Pakistan

Bitget Hosts Ramadan Drive Across Pakistan, Distributes 600+ Iftar Meals VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced the successful conclusion of its Pakistan Ramadan Iftar Drive, held across two cities in celebration of the holy month. The initiative saw Bitget distribute over 300 Iftar boxes to […]

Africa Press Releases

MDC Issues Commentary as U.S. Gambling Enters ‘Regulatory Reset’ Following $148 Billion Wagered

Web Desk

WATERFORD, Ireland, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC) has issued an expert commentary on what it calls a “regulatory reset” in the U.S. gambling sector, as lawmakers and regulators respond to explosive growth in consumer betting behavior. According to the American Gaming Association, Americans wagered a record $148 billion on sports in 2024. […]