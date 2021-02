Astrazeneca Vaccine Roll-Out In S. Africa To Be Postponed

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (NNN-BUANEWS) – South Africa said yesterday, the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, will be temporarily put on hold, until more “clinically efficacy information” of the vaccine, against new COVID-19 variants, becomes available.

“It’s a temporary issue that we have to hold onto AstraZeneca, until we figure out these issues, what are the next steps supposed to be,” Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, told a media briefing.

Mkhize’s remarks came, after a study showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective, against a new variant found in South Africa, which was behind the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

“The results suggest that the variant has significantly reduced the effectiveness of the vaccine on mild to moderate infection, and we are uncertain about the impact the vaccine will have on hospitalisation, severe diseases and deaths,” said Mkhize.

Scientists are working to “figure out what approach we are going to use, in order to effectively deploy the AstraZeneca vaccines,” he said.

A total of one million AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived in South Africa on Feb 1, and will expire in Apr. The government had intended to roll them out to healthcare workers this week.

Scientists at the briefing said, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was effective against the new variant found in South Africa.

Mkhize said, an update would be given as for when this vaccine would arrive in the country. He also said, the government was holding talks with a number of manufacturers, and vaccines from different countries were being considered.– NNN-BUANEWS

Source: NAM News Network