ARP: Bill on loan for creation of funding line for SMEs considered at plenary



Tunis: The Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) is considering the bill no.2024/39 on the approvement of a funding agreement concluded on March 18, 2024, between Tunisia and the European Investment Bank (EIB) related to a loan allocated to Tunisia to contribute to the creation of a funding line for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in a bid to reboot the economy.

This loan worth pound 170 million (TND 573 million) will be devoted to providing further support for SMEs.

This financing is intended to cover the liquidity needs of financial institutions (banks, leasing institutions) to increase their contribution to the financing of the economy, and their role in enhancing the role of companies in the development of the national economy, job creation, export expansion and access to foreign markets.

This funding also seeks to give the targeted companies access to the financing they need to carry out their investments, and to encourage them to join the national development policy by encouraging th

e economic empowerment of women and private initiative among young people.

Several sectors are covered by this loan, including agriculture and fisheries, manufacturing, energy, environmental protection, transport, trade, storage, new technologies, education, healthcare, arts, etc.

70% of this loan will go to SMEs (with a workforce of under 250 employees) and 30% for mid-sized entreprises (250-3,000 emplyees). It will be repayed over a 10 year-period with 3 year-grace and a fixed or adjustable interest rate depending on the borrower’s choice.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse