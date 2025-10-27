Archbishop Palmer-Buckle Commissions Tieso Healthcare Facility at Baastona



Accra: The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has commissioned the newly established Tieso Healthcare Medical Facility at Baastona in Accra. He described it as a ‘major contribution to improving access to quality and compassionate healthcare in the community.’





According to Ghana News Agency, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, who unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the opening, said the initiative demonstrated how faith-inspired private investment could complement national efforts to expand healthcare delivery. He commended the founders of the facility for ‘transforming faith into action’ and urged the management and staff to ensure that the centre remained a place where healing was pursued with both scientific knowledge and moral conviction. ‘True healing is a partnership between science and grace,’ the Archbishop said, as he invoked God’s blessing on the facility, its staff, and all who would receive care there.





The Chief Executive Officer of Tieso Homes and Tieso Healthcare, Dr Ernest Anthony Osei, described the commissioning as ‘a moment of joy, gratitude, and fulfilment,’ reflecting on the long journey from concept to completion. Dr Osei, a medical doctor by training, emphasized his belief that health is the greatest wealth any community can possess. He also acknowledged his appreciation for well-built spaces that have the power to heal, serve, and inspire.





Dr Osei highlighted that Tieso Healthcare represented the union of medicine and construction, showcasing what can happen when vision is coupled with perseverance, and when faith is translated into work. The new facility, designed as a modern, paperless medical centre, integrates digital systems across its operations to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and speed of care delivery.





Patient information is transmitted electronically from the emergency or outpatient department to consulting rooms, laboratories, and pharmacies, while laboratory results are relayed digitally to physicians for prompt decision-making. Dr Osei expressed appreciation to the architects, engineers, builders, and healthcare professionals whose combined expertise made the dream a reality. He also acknowledged the invaluable support of his family, especially his wife, Pearl Asare, a pharmacist, for her immense contribution through supervision, encouragement, and project administration.





Dr George Ankomah, Medical Director of Tieso Healthcare, stated that the centre aimed to set a new benchmark for quality primary healthcare in the area. With over 30 years of experience, Dr Ankomah emphasized the facility’s patient-first philosophy that prioritises compassion and excellence. Supporting him is Matron Sheila Esinam Adabunu, a trained nurse known for her professionalism and warm rapport with patients, overseeing nursing and administrative operations.





The event was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, medical professionals, clergy, and community leaders. The programme featured a musical interlude, an address by the Medical Director, a guided tour of the facility, and complimentary health screening for guests.

