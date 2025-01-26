General

Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 in Rabat; Logo for CAF Unveiled

Web DeskComments Off on Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 in Rabat; Logo for CAF Unveiled


Rabat: The official logo for the CAN Morocco-2025 was unveiled on the evening of Saturday 25 January by the supreme body of African football. It comes just two days before the draw for the pan-African tournament, scheduled to run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.



According to Ghana News Agency, the video announcing the official logo of the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations highlights Morocco’s heritage, in particular zellige. It is a tribute to Morocco, where a love of football is ingrained in the genes of young people who are eager to perpetuate the tradition and continue to place the country at the forefront of hospitality for African nations.



The draw for the CAN Morocco-2025 will take place on Monday 27 January from 7pm at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, in the presence of senior officials and the continent’s top football stars.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Bible Society of Ghana to launch Bono-Twi Bible on July 28

Web Desk

The Bible Society of Ghana in its commitment to promote reading of the Bible in the Bono local dialect has scheduled to launch the Bono-Twi Bible in Sunyani on July 28, 2024.

 

Reverend Dr Isaac Boaheng, a translator, during a press conference in Su…
General

CHRAJ engages stakeholders on SGBV, witchcraft accusations

Web Desk

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has engaged opinion leaders, traditional authorities, women and youth groups of the Garichefong Electoral Area in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region on Sexual and Gender-Ba…
General

Six held for allegedly spreading misinformation about Herbert Mensah

Web Desk

An Accra Circuit Court has held six members of the Ghanaian rugby fraternity for allegedly falsifying news about Mr Herbert Mensah, the President of Africa Rugby.

They are Bismark Amponsah, 40, a teacher; Abdul Aziz Issah, 46, an Information Technolo…