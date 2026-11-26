From a new nonstop New York–Ljubljana connection to internationally recognised destinations, Slovenia unveils its top travel highlights for 2027

Highlights in Slovenia 2027

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What’s new in Slovenia in 2027? Travellers can look forward to a new nonstop air connection with the New York metropolitan area, new and renovated hotels, major cultural and sporting events, and a nationwide focus on wellbeing. The Slovenian Tourist Board has unveiled its key travel highlights for 2027, showcasing fresh reasons to discover this green European destination.

Wellbeing takes centre stage in 2027, building on Slovenia’s traditions of thermal wellness, outdoor recreation and sustainable tourism. From natural spas and Alpine adventures to local gastronomy and restorative escapes, the country offers experiences that connect visitors with nature and a slower pace of life. The year also marks the 70th anniversary of the Association of Slovenian Natural Spas.

New travel connections will make Slovenia more accessible. United Airlines is scheduled to launch nonstop flights between Newark Liberty International Airport, serving the New York metropolitan area, and Ljubljana on 12 May 2027.

International recognition adds further momentum. BBC Travel has named Bohinj among its 20 best places to visit in 2027, highlighting its Alpine landscapes and sustainable tourism. Meanwhile, Štajerska has been named Europe’s Best Wine Region for 2027 by European Best Destinations.

New hotels and accommodation developments include the planned renovation of Grand Hotel Toplice in Bled, the anticipated reopening of Hotel Palace Portorož, and new properties such as TRIBE Ljubljana and Hotel Medical Rogaška.

Cultural and sporting highlights promise an eventful year across Slovenia. Ljubljana will host the 37th Ljubljana Biennial of Graphic Arts and the 75th Ljubljana Festival, while Bled will welcome the new Lah Museum and the European Rowing Championships. Cycling enthusiasts can look forward to the Tour of Slovenia, while Kurentovanje carnival in Ptuj, showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The year also marks 20 years of I Feel Slovenia, the country’s national brand celebrating its distinctive identity and commitment to green, boutique tourism.

Discover more: For overview of what’s new in Slovenia in 2027, including hotel openings, cultural attractions, sporting events and travel connections, explore the official Slovenia 2027 travel highlights on the Slovenian Tourist Board’s travel portal.

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