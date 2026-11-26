Bitget Brings Industry-First Off-exchange Institutional Loans Up to 4x Leverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the launch of OCN Institutional Loans, making it the first exchange to allow institutional clients to leverage assets up to 4x leverage while keeping those assets securely stored at their chosen third-party custody provider.

Institutions have long faced a trade-off between asset safeguarding and capital efficiency. Keeping assets with a regulated custody provider reduces counterparty exposure, but assets committed to custody have typically sat idle. Building on the launch of OCN earlier this month, OCN Institutional Loans allows those assets under custody to unlock borrowing capacity.

Eligible custodied assets, including USDGO, USDT, and BTC can be used to generate borrowing capacity for trading. A master account could link multiple custody accounts, and each can opt into a risk unit (RU) without affecting those that stay outside. Institutions can run several independent risk units under the same parent UID, each with isolated LTV and liquidation, while liabilities never enter the custody account, making each strategy’s risk self-contained and keeping the custody arrangement intact as positions scale.

“Institutions should not have to choose between asset security and capital efficiency,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “This industry-first launch enables clients to keep assets with trusted custody providers while accessing necessary trading capital to scale their strategies on Bitget, reinforcing the core principle of OCN: integrating custody independence with capital efficiency.”

OCN Institutional Loans is built for deployment rather than collateral alone. Institutions can access up to 4x leverage against their custodied assets, going beyond the typical over-collateralized structures that cap borrowing below the value of what is pledged. At launch, the service supports OSL, Copper, and Cactus Custody.

Eligible institutional clients can also pair the service with Bitget’s Interest-Free Loan Program , which offers up to 10M USDT in interest-free USDT borrowing once trading volume or open interest targets are met. Interest rates, risk monitoring, and liquidations operate under Bitget’s established institutional loan framework .

To learn more about OCN Institutional Loans, please visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f00f39b3-0f5c-4250-bcbc-790479d1839f

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001315628