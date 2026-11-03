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Removal of Ms Romy Castel from all her directorships within the companies heading the Castel Afrique division (Castel Group)

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Luxembourg, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DF HOLDING

PRESS RELEASE

Removal of Ms Romy Castel from all her directorships within the companies heading the Castel Afrique division (Castel Group)

Luxembourg, 3 November 2026

Three Castel Group companies held their General Meetings today. Following these meetings, the Board of Directors of DF Holding announces the removal of Ms Romy Castel from her directorships within the companies heading the Castel Afrique division, namely:

  • BIH (Brasseries Internationales Holding Ltd.);
  • BIH Angola (Brasseries Internationales Holding (Angola) Ltd.);
  • and BGI (Brasseries et Glacières Internationales).

Every director must perform their duties in the interest of the company they serve and in keeping with the duty of loyalty they owe to the board of which they are a member. After a thorough review of the situation, the Board of Directors of DF Holding considers that Ms Romy Castel’s conduct is no longer aligned with the interests of the above-mentioned companies. This decision is necessary in the corporate interest of the entities concerned and of all their stakeholders.

The members of the Board of Directors stated: “As with the removal of Ms Romy Castel from her directorships at Castel Vins on 26 June 2026 and at Somdia on 30 June 2026, the trust and cooperation needed for her to serve as a director of BIH, BIH Angola and BGI no longer exist. This makes such action necessary.”

The Board of Directors of DF Holding reaffirms its full commitment to the development of BIH, BIH Angola and BGI. It also reaffirms its determination to give these companies stable and effective governance that reflects the values of the Castel Group. This governance serves the employees of the Castel Afrique division, their partners and the countries in which these companies operate.

Attachments

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001301558

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