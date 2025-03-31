Nigerian Boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju Dies After Collapsing During Bout at Bukom Boxing Arena



Accra: Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, has died during a bout against Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. The boxer was unable to be resuscitated by medics after collapsing during the bout, and GNA Sports has learnt that his body was later deposited at the Korle Bu mortuary.

According to Ghana News Agency, the unfortunate incident happened during an undercard bout at the Ghana Professional Boxing League (Season 3) Fight Night 15 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. During the bout, John Mbanugu threw a combination of punches at the deceased boxer, who landed on the ropes and subsequently on the canvas in the third round.

After falling on the ropes, the referee counted for a knockdown initially but realised the situation was more dire and called for medical assistance. This news has sent shockwaves through the global boxing community, with fans mourning the loss of Olanrewaju, who had 24 professional fights, 13 victories, eight losses, and three draws.

The Ghana Boxing Ass

ociation is expected to release an official statement on the incident involving the Nigerian boxer.