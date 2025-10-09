Naglogu Care Foundation Leads Cerebral Palsy Awareness Walk in Tamale



Tamale: The Naglogu Care Foundation (NCF) has held a cerebral palsy sensitization walk in Tamale to raise awareness about the condition and promote inclusion for persons with disabilities.





According to Ghana News Agency, the walk, dubbed ‘Walk with Radia 2025’, was spearheaded by Miss Radia Nuhu, Founder of the Foundation, and brought together hundreds of participants from various backgrounds in a show of solidarity, compassion, and commitment to social change. It also formed part of activities by Naglogu Care Foundation and partners to mark this year’s World Cerebral Palsy Day celebration.





The event took participants through the principal streets of Tamale, aiming to educate the public on cerebral palsy, a lifelong neurological condition that affects movement and muscle coordination. It also sought to advocate for improved care and acceptance of individuals living with the condition.





During the walk, held on Sunday, October 5, participants carried placards with messages such as ‘Cerebral Palsy is not a curse’, ‘With Care and Therapy, Children with Cerebral Palsy Can Thrive’, ‘Different Abilities, Same Dreams’, and ‘They are not Evil Spirits, They are Human like Us’, among others. The event saw active participation from Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and various youth-led organizations.





Miss Nuhu expressed gratitude during the walk to the people of Tamale and all partners for supporting the Foundation’s mission to create awareness and compassion for children and adults living with cerebral palsy. She emphasized that the walk was not just for awareness but also for hope and change, stating that cerebral palsy does not define a person’s worth or potential. With care, therapy, and love, individuals with cerebral palsy can thrive and live meaningful lives.





She urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to avoid discriminating against children with cerebral palsy, highlighting that with the right support, they could grow to become responsible citizens in the country. She also thanked all volunteers, youth groups, and partners for their commitment.





Mr. Abass Safian, Executive Director of Alisco Media Hub, praised the initiative, noting that it symbolized community unity and empathy towards persons with disabilities.

