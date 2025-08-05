More Farmers in Sunyani West Register for Feed Ghana Programme



Sunyani: The Sunyani West Municipal Directorate of Agriculture has registered 152 farmer groups to benefit from the Feed Ghana Programme, Mr. Douglas Lebna, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, has said. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a farmers’ conference at Abesim, Mr. Lebna said the registered groups would receive various forms of support to enhance their farming activities.

According to Ghana News Agency, the forum, themed ‘Remobilising Women Farmers to Promote Agroecology as a Sustainable Approach to Mitigate the Impact of Climate Change’, was organised by the Smallholders Women Farmers Movement (SHWFM) with support from ActionAid Ghana. Giving an overview, Mr. Lebna noted that the Feed Ghana Programme aims to strengthen the agricultural sector, enhance food security, create jobs, and reduce the country’s dependency on food imports.

The programme focuses on increasing the production of key crops such as maize, rice, soybeans, vegetables, and tubers like cassava and yam. H

e emphasized that reducing food imports, especially poultry, which costs the country millions of dollars annually, is a major goal. The initiative would also promote smart farming practices, revitalize the poultry sector, and improve access to finance, training, and technology.

Mr. Lebna urged farmers to embrace the programme to help transform agriculture and improve their livelihoods.