Midway Hospital Commits to Expanding Diagnostic and Clinical Services Over Five Years



Accra: Dr. Gifty Quarshie-Ngissah, the Medical Director of Midway Hospital, announced the hospital’s plans to invest in enhanced diagnostic infrastructure and clinical spaces over the next five years. This initiative aims to transform lives by expanding operations and service offerings to meet evolving patient needs.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Quarshie-Ngissah addressed the audience during the 45th Anniversary Celebrations of Midway Hospital in Accra. The event, themed ‘Honouring a legacy, advancing a vision: 45 years of transforming lives,’ also featured the unveiling of a bust in honor of Dr. Joseph Ameni Quarshie, the hospital’s founder. The anniversary celebrations included a series of activities such as free National Health Insurance Scheme registration for Okaikoi North residents, a staff thanksgiving service, and year-long health education programs for schools and corporate organizations.





The Medical Director emphasized that the hospital’s 45-year legacy is built on faith, sacrifice, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered care. She highlighted plans to strengthen reproductive health services for better accessibility and outcomes and emphasized community engagement and strategic partnerships to enhance staff development and specialization.





Dr. Quarshie-Ngissah reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to its 2020 theme, ‘A Future of Endless Possibilities,’ underscoring the importance of visionary leadership, resilient teams, and collaborative partnerships in ensuring world-class care accessibility for every individual entering their doors.





Dr. Robert Amesiya, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, urged the government to allocate more resources to high-performing private health institutions to improve national healthcare outcomes. He called for policies that empower successful private providers to complement the public sector in reducing healthcare access disparities. Dr. Amesiya praised Midway Hospital’s management for their growth and resilience, noting the positive feedback from patients about their care-a rarity in the healthcare sector.

