JETOUR Showcases Future Mobility Technologies, Deepening Its Global “Travel+” Strategy

JETOUR G700 Showcases SOLAIR Technology at the 2026 Global Technology Experience Day JETOUR G700 with SOLAIR technology for off-road travel.

WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advances in artificial intelligence and new energy technologies are expanding what vehicles can do. Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR’s International, said: “The future evolution of vehicles lies not only in improvements in power and performance, but also in coordinating intelligent interaction, energy applications, and mobility services to turn vehicles into intelligent travel companions for users.”

From October 20 to 23, 2026, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day took place across Wuhu, Moganshan, and Xiazhu Lake. Featuring cutting-edge technology showcases, all-terrain off-road experiences, and ecological conservation initiatives, the event demonstrated JETOUR’s efforts to integrate technology, real-world experiences, and ecological protection under its “Travel+” philosophy.

Defining the Brand Through People, Vehicles, and Travel Scenarios

Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has developed its products and brand around users’ travel needs, building a product portfolio covering urban commuting, long-distance expeditions, and outdoor exploration. Guided by its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR continues developing service and community networks, including vehicle customization, travel stations, and owners’ clubs. These initiatives connect product capabilities, travel services, and user engagement for richer travel experiences.

As its global business expands, JETOUR is bringing “Travel+” to users across global markets. As of September 2026, JETOUR’s cumulative global sales exceeded 2.56 million vehicles. The brand has expanded into over 100 countries and regions, built a global following of over 50 million fans, and established over 300 owners’ clubs. By adapting to local road conditions, usage habits, and travel cultures, JETOUR continues to improve product suitability for diverse mobility needs. Through localized services and community building, it also shapes “Travel+” initiatives around local user needs.

Expanding Travel Through Technology: Bringing Innovation into the Real-World

Expanding future travel experiences depends on advancing intelligent and energy technologies. During the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, the Group showcased cutting-edge developments, including its automotive-domain large model, chip strategy, AiMOGA robot, Robotaxi, and integrated solar, energy storage and charging system. These demonstrations highlighted its exploration of intelligent technologies, autonomous driving, and energy solutions, offering new perspectives on future mobility.

Across diverse travel scenarios, JETOUR demonstrated its technologies through specialized displays and all-terrain testing. The JETOUR G700 equipped with “SOLAIR” technology drew interest from international guests. Its “SOLAR” system uses a flexible photovoltaic cover to generate up to 6 kWh of electricity daily, with a 640-watt peak output, stored in the traction battery to power the vehicle and electronic devices. Its “AIR” system collects airborne moisture via external vehicle-mounted equipment and converts it into purified water through heating, condensation, filtration and disinfection, producing up to 5 liters daily. Together, these technologies provide power and water in remote outdoor settings, offering new solutions for off-road travel and long-distance road trips.

At the Moganshan global media off-road experience, JETOUR showcased the C-DM Super Hybrid, XWD intelligent 4WD and GAIA architecture. Features such as visual AI working with chassis sensors and V2L external power supply demonstrated the vehicles’ capabilities in challenging terrain and outdoor energy use. Meanwhile, the G700 Ark Edition completed an emergency navigation drill at a dedicated validation base and underwent global media driving tests, showcasing its water-navigation capabilities and GAIA Ark technology.

Future Travel: Connecting People with a Wider World

For JETOUR, future travel goes beyond vehicle capabilities to expand travel lifestyles and user relationships. Through partnerships with FIBA, football clubs, and international marathons, JETOUR connects its brand with sporting events, regional cultures, and local communities. These initiatives create more opportunities for global users to engage with the brand, extending “Travel+” beyond vehicles into cultural exchange and lifestyle experiences.

At the same time, JETOUR continues integrating ecological conservation into travel. From crested ibis and Tibetan antelope conservation initiatives in China to global projects protecting cheetahs, sea turtles, markhor, and harpy eagles, “Travel+” extends beyond exploring distant places to encompass care for nature and ecosystem protection.

From technology applications and expanded travel scenarios to global user engagement and ecological conservation, JETOUR continues to enrich the practical meaning of “Travel+”. Looking ahead, JETOUR will remain focused on users’ real-world mobility needs, deepening the integration of technological innovation with diverse travel scenarios to connect people with a wider world.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018 under the “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR spans over 100 countries and regions with 2,000+ sales and after-sales outlets, 50 million+ global users, and R&D networks across the EU, Middle East, Central & South America, and ASEAN. Its T-Series (light off-road) and G-Series (premium luxury off-road) serve urban commuting, family road trips, camping, and long-distance journeys.

Tina Liu

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ada5ece-6ff5-40de-a217-3b3e8f98063e

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