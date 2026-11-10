Denodo Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Trusted Data Access for Agentic AI

Expanding go-to-market and technical investment to help joint customers worldwide scale agentic AI with the Denodo Platform on AWS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denodo, the AI data layer company, announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement is focused on helping enterprises develop and scale agentic AI on a foundation of real-time, governed data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The SCA builds on the existing relationship between AWS and Denodo and marks a new phase of investment to accelerate adoption of the Denodo Platform on AWS worldwide. Key initiatives include:

Workshops to help customers identify high-value agentic AI use cases and design solutions grounded in their enterprise data

to help customers identify high-value agentic AI use cases and design solutions grounded in their enterprise data Co-marketing events and campaigns to educate customers about the Denodo Platform on AWS and generate demand

to educate customers about the Denodo Platform on AWS and generate demand Field alignment and co-selling to help customers evaluate, deploy, and scale agentic AI

to help customers evaluate, deploy, and scale agentic AI Commercial incentives to support customer technical evaluations and AWS Marketplace purchases

to support customer technical evaluations and AWS Marketplace purchases Solution offerings with systems integrators for agentic business processes, such as fraud prevention in banking, claims processing in insurance, and predictive maintenance in manufacturing

“Agentic AI can transform how enterprises operate, but the data that powers it remains highly fragmented, and traditional architectures were never designed for the real-time demands of autonomous agents,” said Ángel Viña, CEO of Denodo. “Together with AWS, we give joint customers a unified AI data layer so that agents can access live, governed data and active context across every enterprise source, without moving or replicating it. This expanded collaboration helps our customers move from pilot to production in days rather than months, and scale with confidence.”

“AI agents are increasingly making decisions and taking actions autonomously, making it critical for organizations to establish the right data foundation to support their AI systems,” said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partners at AWS. “Our collaboration with Denodo helps customers extend the value of their AWS AI investments across their entire data estate, connecting AWS model hosting, agent orchestration, and monitoring services with current, operational data and context wherever it resides. This helps organizations get more from AWS AI services while grounding agents in trusted context for accurate decisions and reliable actions.”

With Denodo’s SaaS or self-managed solutions, joint customers can get more value from their AWS AI and analytics investments by extending Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Quick, Amazon SageMaker, and other AWS services to enterprise data that resides across on-premises, SaaS, sovereign, and multi-cloud environments. With zero-copy delivery, organizations can give AI agents and analytics access to trusted, governed business context without waiting for every dataset to be migrated or replicated through new integration pipelines. Rather than building a new data access path for each agent or use case, teams can reuse the same governed data products, semantic definitions, and access policies across multiple agents and applications, helping them move faster from individual AI initiatives to enterprise-wide adoption.

“At Bayer Crop Science, Latin America, we use Denodo and AWS to gain real-time, governed access to distributed data and unified semantics across our cloud and on-premises systems. This has enabled our business to gain insights faster, support mission-critical workloads, and reduce data replication costs,” said Eric Carvalho, Data Architecture Manager at Bayer. “We reduced the time our teams spent searching for data by 80% using AWS solutions, powered by trusted context from Denodo’s AI data layer. We now have autonomous customer service and tracking agents in production.”

Denodo is an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner with a SaaS co-sell eligible solution and holds multiple AWS competencies, including the AWS Data Software Competency and the AWS Financial Services Technology Competency, reflecting deep technical expertise and proven customer outcomes. Denodo is available as a fully managed cloud service (Agora) or for deployment in the customer’s own AWS account. With Denodo in AWS Marketplace, customers can streamline procurement and consolidate billing.

This strategic collaboration agreement underscores the value Denodo, an AWS Partner, brings to organizations seeking flexibility and greater business value from their data across industries. For more information, please visit: denodo.com/aws

About Denodo

Denodo is the AI data layer company. The award-winning Denodo Platform powers trustworthy agents and applications, transforming enterprise data into reliable insights for analytics and self-service. Organizations worldwide deploy Denodo alongside their data lakehouses to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time — achieving up to 4x faster time to insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance.

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