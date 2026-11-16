7-10 November 2026, Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo

Cairo ICT 2026 — the MEA region’s definitive technology event — attracting over 184,600 visitors

NEW CAIRO, Egypt, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — T-INNOWARE, Sinovatio’s Singapore-based wholly-owned subsidiary, showcased in Egypt its three-tier full-stack enterprise AI system covering governance layer, AI foundation layer and industry application layer.

T-INNOWARE TECHNOLOGY (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

T-INNOWARE demonstrated a locally deployable, sustainably-operable enterprise-AI paradigm to global attendees. It addresses core local government-enterprise needs: escaping fragmented AI pilots to build self-sovereign, secure and efficient AI capabilities.

During the exhibition, T-INNOWARE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SBS Trading and Investment LTD, Egypt’s leading local ICT service and consulting partner. T-INNOWARE will provide a mature end-to-end enterprise-grade AI stack anchored on the AI-WorkForce Platform, with AI OmniSight for comprehensive governance and SAI (Security AI) as a key business-oriented application. SBS will contribute local industry resources, channel networks and on-site delivery capabilities to roll out the complete AI suite throughout Egypt and broader MENA markets. This partnership establishes T-INNOWARE’s North-African collaborative ecosystem to convert AI into real-world organisational productivity.

T-INNOWARE TECHNOLOGY (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

T-INNOWARE’s exhibited one-stop AI operations-and-security solution tackles major industry pain-points: unmanaged large-model expenses, absent AI behaviour auditing, poor expert-knowledge reuse and cybersecurity-staff shortages. Its product portfolio comprises the AI-WorkForce Platform core foundation, AI OmniSight unified governance gateway, flagship SAI (Security AI) application, and Token Hub for telecom, IDC and AI-solution operators.

T-INNOWARE TECHNOLOGY (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

T-INNOWARE keeps advancing its global-go-market footprint. Having featured at exhibitions across Southeast Asia, MEA and South America, it cooperates with worldwide key partners to build territory-adapted solutions and unlock new practical use-cases for enterprise-grade AI.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c15260a-3759-4f37-a61d-53cdbc829bef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8bb020a-f99b-4655-93de-5e11290aa563

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/170488ca-1235-4b95-a641-43d334912dc6



Name: T-INNOWARE TECHNOLOGY (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. Address: 6 Raffles Quay, #14-02, Singapore 048580 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.t-innoware.com/ Contacter: Walker Wang

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9878325