Bitget Launches rToken Earn, Bringing Onchain Yield to Tokenized ETFs with Bitwise Set to Curate the Strategy Bitget Launches rToken Earn, Bringing Onchain Yield to Tokenized ETFs with Bitwise Set to Curate the Strategy

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched rToken Earn, enabling eligible non-U.S. users in permitted jurisdictions to earn variable onchain yield on rQQQ and rSPY, while maintaining exposure to the underlying ETFs. The product is accessible through Bitget Earn, without requiring a separate wallet or direct interaction with DeFi protocols.

rToken Earn extends the use of Reality -issued rTokens beyond trading and collateral. Users can subscribe to vaults for rSPY and rQQQ through their existing Bitget account. Bitget handles subscriptions and redemptions on their behalf, with no fixed subscription term.

Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management , is set to curate the vault strategy. Ember Protocol will provide the underlying vault infrastructure, while Fluid will supply the lending markets and liquidity used by the strategy. Underpinning it all will be rTokens themselves, issued by Reality and backed 1:1 by the corresponding securities. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

“An asset should not be limited to just one purpose,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “With rToken Earn, users can maintain their exposure to ETFs like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 trackers while accessing onchain yield through the same Bitget account. With Universal Exchange, we aim to give users more ways to put their assets to work without moving between platforms.”

The launch follows further expansion of Bitget’s tokenized equities offering in 2026. DeFiLlama Research recorded more than $1.86 billion in cumulative rToken trading volume between June and July. In October, Bitget introduced rToken Stock Transfer , enabling eligible users to convert supported brokerage holdings into rTokens through a two-step process.

“Tokenizing equities is the first step towards onchain finance. Putting them to work comes next,” said Jonathan Man, Portfolio Manager, Head of Multi-Strategy Solutions & DeFi Strategies, Bitwise. “We’re set to curate a strategy that connects tokenized ETF exposure with onchain lending opportunities.”

“The best financial infrastructure is the kind users never have to think about,” said Ibra Barbery, Co-Founder, Ember. “Ember was built so that asset managers can run professional strategies onchain with the controls and security that it requires, and so that platforms like Bitget can offer those strategies through an experience their users already know. Seeing tokenized ETFs move onto that infrastructure is a clear sign of where onchain wealth management is heading.”

“Lending has always been one of the engines of capital markets, and onchain it can run with full transparency,” said Samyak Jain, Founder and CEO, Fluid. “Bringing tokenized ETFs into Fluid extends our liquidity layer to some of the most widely held assets in traditional finance, and shows what becomes possible when real-world assets and DeFi share the same infrastructure.”

rToken Earn is available from today to eligible non-U.S. users, starting with rQQQ and rSPY. Yields are variable and not guaranteed, and availability depends on jurisdiction and eligibility. The strategy curation service from Bitwise is not available at launch and will roll out at a later date.

For more information about Bitget rToken Earn, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

About Reality

Reality is a regulated real-world asset issuance platform built for global markets, and is proudly part of the Bitget ecosystem. Working with licensed brokers across major exchanges, including Nasdaq and the NYSE, we purchase and hold the underlying assets in custody, then issue the corresponding rights on-chain. This connects traditional capital markets with on-chain infrastructure, opening institutional-grade access to real-world assets for users worldwide.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $14 billion in client assets. It manages a suite of over 70 investment products in the U.S. and Europe, spanning ETPs, index funds, alpha and SMA strategies, vaults, and staking solutions. Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC (“BIM”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, provides strategy curation services to vaults. BIM is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a commodity pool operator and commodity trading advisor registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and a member of the National Futures Association.

About Ember

Ember is a decentralized vaults infrastructure protocol that unifies cross-chain yield strategies, structured products, and tokenized assets into one platform, making liquidity accessible, transparent, and trustless. It is building the foundation and infrastructure to democratize wealth management.

About Fluid

Fluid is an onchain liquidity layer that combines lending, borrowing and trading in a single system. Fluid holds $4B+ in deposits and has processed $240B+ in trading volume since launch. It powers Jupiter Lend, the largest lending market on Solana, and is live across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Polygon, Plasma and Solana.

About Tether

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike. As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

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Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Bitwise Disclosures

No Offer; Access Restrictions. Nothing on this page constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or financial instrument in any jurisdiction. This page is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. rQQQ and rSPY have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons. Prospective depositors should consult their own professional advisers before depositing. This vault is available only to non-U.S. Persons as defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933. Geofencing and access controls are implemented by Ember Protocol. By depositing, you represent that you are not a U.S. Person, are not acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person, are not in a sanctioned jurisdiction, and acknowledge that rQQQ and rSPY have not been registered under the Securities Act. No transfer restrictions are enforced at the smart-contract level; you are responsible for continued compliance. Breach of eligibility representations triggers the indemnification obligations in the Bitwise Onchain Terms of Use.

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