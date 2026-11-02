Borders and Mobility: The Global Citizenship Conference Marks 20 Years

ZURICH , Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As governments compete to attract international capital, entrepreneurs and talent, and families increasingly seek to diversify their residence and citizenship options, policymakers, academics, investors and industry experts will gather in Zurich next month for the landmark 20th Global Citizenship Conference.

Hosted by Henley & Partners from 23–25 November 2026 at The Dolder Grand, the anniversary edition will bring together over 400 government representatives, economists, international investors, family office principals, wealth management professionals and global mobility specialists to examine the forces reshaping the future of global citizenship.

Over the past two decades, the conference has evolved alongside investment migration, which has grown from a relatively niche field into an increasingly important component of international wealth planning and national economic development strategies.

Two decades of transformation in global citizenship

The milestone comes as heightened geopolitical uncertainty, demographic pressures and changing migration policies reshape the relationship between individuals and states.

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, says: “Twenty years ago, we founded this conference on a simple conviction: where you are born should not define the limits of your future. For families, additional citizenships and residency rights can open opportunities for generations. For countries, well-designed pathways can attract the talent and investment that underpin lasting prosperity.”

Since the conference’s inception, governments have increasingly integrated residence and citizenship frameworks into broader strategies for attracting investment, encouraging entrepreneurship and strengthening economic competitiveness.

Dr. Kälin adds: “Two powerful forces are converging: families want greater freedom to choose where they live, work and invest, while governments need to compete for the talent and capital that will shape their future. Citizenship is more than an identity. It is a portfolio of legal rights and opportunities that can shape lives for generations and forge lasting ties between individuals and nations.”

Growing demand from established democracies

The anniversary coincides with increased global demand for international residence and citizenship options, including rising interest from citizens of some of the world’s wealthiest and most established democracies.

Henley & Partners has worked with clients from more than 100 nationalities across 50 different residence and citizenship programme options over the past 10 months, with 36% of applicants already living outside their country of origin. US nationals account for nearly a quarter of the firm’s clients, while the UK ranks 6th, Germany 9th and France has climbed from 36th to 14th in terms of client applications. Australia and Canada are also among the top 15 client nationalities, while India leads enquiries.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, says this shift reflects a more strategic approach to managing long-term uncertainty, rather than an explicit intention to emigrate or a loss of confidence in home countries. “What is particularly striking is that many of these families already enjoy considerable global mobility. However, intensified geopolitical, fiscal and regulatory uncertainty is encouraging them to build sovereign portfolios — complementary residence and citizenship rights, investments and personal ties across different jurisdictions.”

The next era of global mobility and sovereign competitiveness

Against this backdrop, the conference programme will tackle one of the most pressing policy dilemmas facing Europe and other developed economies: how governments can respond to growing public concerns about immigration and demands for tighter controls while continuing to attract the investors, entrepreneurs and skilled professionals needed to support economic growth.

The programme will also explore the changing geography of global wealth and mobility, the success of small nations in competing for international capital and talent, and the emergence of new centres for investment, entrepreneurship and international residence. Other key topics include the United States’ position as both a major destination for international investors and a growing source of outbound demand, the evolving global tax landscape, and the integration of mobility planning into broader family wealth, investment and succession strategies.

Beyond investment migration, the conference will examine displacement and statelessness, the growing significance of digital identity and border technology, and how demographic change, technological advances and geopolitical fragmentation are reshaping global movement.

Celebrating global citizenship in action

A highlight of the annual conference is the Global Citizen Award Gala Dinner on 24 November, honouring an exceptional individual whose courage and commitment have helped address some of the most pressing issues of our time — challenges that transcend national borders and demand a global response.

The award is presented in partnership with the Swiss-based non-profit Andan Foundation, established to support refugees and other forcibly displaced people through initiatives promoting self-reliance, inclusion and economic opportunity.

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