Bitget Upgrades Stock Dual Investment with VETA Finance for Tokenized U.S. Equities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has upgraded Stock Dual Investment, expanding its structured investment offerings to tokenized U.S. Equities through a partnership with VETA Finance. The launch introduces new stock-linked underlying assets and maturity options, allowing users to earn fixed-term yields while executing predefined strategies based on market conditions.

Stock Dual Investment lets users earn yield on USDT or eligible tokenized U.S. Equities over a fixed investment period, with settlement determined by a predefined target price and the assets’s market performance at maturity. Current underlying assets include rNVDA, rGOOGL and rAMD, providing exposure to tokenized equities linked to NVIDIA, Alphabet, and AMD.

Buy Low allows users to subscribe with USDT and pick a target price for an eligible rToken. If the settlement price at maturity is at or below the target price, the investment is converted into the corresponding rToken at the predetermined price. Otherwise, users receive their principal and accrued yield in USDT. This strategy is designed for users looking to accumulate tokenized equities at a chosen price while earning yield during the investment period.

Sell High allows users to subscribe with an eligible rToken and pick a target price to sell. If the settlement price at maturity is at or above the target price, the investment is converted into USDT at a predetermined price. Otherwise, users retain their rToken principal and receive the applicable yield. This strategy is designed for holders waiting to sell at a selected price while earning yield on their existing positions.

“Investors often have a price in mind at which they would buy more or take profits. Stock Dual Investment, lets them earn yield while working toward those targets.That is our UEX vision of bringing crypto and traditional assets together with more ways to put them to work,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

This product is offered in partnership with VETA Finance, a structured-product infrastructure provider focused on digital assets and tokenized markets. Since 2022, VETA Finance has provided end-to-end solutions for trading platforms, asset managers, and wealth-management providers, spanning product structuring, pricing, hedging, execution, and settlement.

Daniel Yu, Founder of VETA Finance, said: “Tokenization solved how equities get on-chain. Structured products solve how those assets are retained and how they generate yield. We are delighted to join Bitget’s rToken ecosystem as a first-batch quoting vendor and bring the pricing, hedging and lifecycle management capabilities we have built in crypto structured products to tokenized US stocks in full. Dual Investment is only the first step. Together with Bitget, we intend to turn every tokenized US stock into a complete product line.”

By extending Dual Investment to tokenized U.S equities, Bitget is bringing structured investment strategies traditionally associated with financial markets into its unified digital ecosystem. Users can deploy stablecoins or eligible rTokens through a single platform, creating additional opportunities to manage their exposure to tokenized equities without navigating separate trading environments. The launch further advances Bitget’s Universal Exchange vision by expanding how users can access and utilize both crypto and tokenized traditional financial assets.

For more information, visit: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603898683

About VETA Finance

VETA Finance is an infrastructure provider for digital asset structured products. Since 2022 it has delivered end-to-end structured products services, from quoting and structuring to pricing, hedging and settlement, to leading trading platforms, asset managers and wealth channels. Its product range spans the full crypto structured products spectrum, including Dual Investment, Sharkfin, Snowball, Fixed Coupon Notes, Accumulators and Decumulators, Collars and zero-coupon lending, and the same product matrix is now being extended to tokenized US equities. VETA’s proprietary structured products management system provides channels with one-stop RFQ, booking, settlement and lifecycle management, complemented by algorithmic execution services. The team combines investment banking, asset management and top-tier fund derivatives experience with years of live crypto trading.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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