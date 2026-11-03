Bitget Records $1.86 Trillion in Q3 Trading Volume, Expands Liquidity Across Crypto and TradFi Bitget Records $1.86 Trillion in Q3 Trading Volume, Expands Liquidity Across Crypto and TradFi

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its Q3 2026 Transparency Report, recording $1.86 trillion in combined trading volume as trading activity grew across crypto derivatives, spot markets, and traditional financial products, supported by deeper liquidity and expanded cross-asset trading capabilities.

Trading activity scaled across every major category during the quarter, with combined monthly volume rising 21.2% from July to September. Crypto derivatives grew 31.5% to $409.19 billion, crypto spot volume rose 65.7%, and CFD trading expanded 39.7% to contribute $376.32 billion for the quarter, now the platform’s largest non-crypto category. That growth was supported by deepening liquidity. That direction took a concrete step forward with the launch of Bitget’s Cross-Asset Unified Account (UTA) , bringing more than 370 eligible assets, including 100+ tokenized US stocks, into a shared margin framework with collateral valuation ratios of up to 95%. The upgrade allows eligible tokenized equities to be used as collateral across different trading products, giving users more flexibility in managing their capital.

Bitget also expanded its AI-powered trading tools, extending GetAgent Playbook to tokenized US equities. Other developments included institutional pricing upgrades and the introduction of Cash Plus, a yield-generating stablecoin product.

“We’re seeing more traders move between crypto, stocks and traditional assets, and that’s why we are building a Universal Exchange,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Q3 showed strong growth, but it also reminded us that protecting our users must continue to remain our biggest priority as we expand.”

Independent research also highlighted Bitget’s liquidity performance. TokenInsight ranked Bitget first among nine exchanges for combined BTC and ETH futures depth within 0.05% of market price, recording $41.6 million in liquidity. CoinGecko identified Bitget among the leading exchanges for BTC and ETH spot liquidity. In tokenized equities, CryptoRank found Bitget’s Reality recorded up to 58% lower simulated slippage on $50,000 orders than the next-lowest comparable venue, while DeFiLlama reported a median bid-ask spread of 0.83 basis points and the deepest top-of-book liquidity across five markets evaluated.

Following the September 24 security incident, Bitget implemented containment and recovery measures, with users account balances remaining unaffected. The company engaged Mandiant and SlowMist to support an independent investigation and replenished its Protection Fund to more than $300 million by September 30, ahead of its original commitment. Bitget also continued strengthening its security infrastructure by introducing a circuit breaker mechanism, passing an independent SlowMist assessment, and increasing its security budget, while maintaining a Proof of Reserves ratio above 110%.

To read the report, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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