Bank of Ghana Gold Reserves Increase by 0.83 Tonnes in June, Highest Yet in 2025



Accra: The Bank of Ghana grew its gold reserves by 0.83 tonnes in June 2025, reaching a total of 32.99 tonnes, according to official central bank data.





According to Ghana News Agency, this marks the second consecutive month of strong growth, following a 0.79-tonne increase in May 2025. The June addition represents one of the largest single-month gains recorded this year.





Since May 2023, the central bank has consistently grown its gold holdings, accumulating an additional 24.21 tonnes from an initial base of 8.78 tonnes. The reserves achieved significant milestones during this period, surpassing 20 tonnes in February 2024 and crossing the 30-tonne threshold in December 2024.

