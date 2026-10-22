Axi Expands Perpetual Futures Offering into Traditional Markets

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TradFi perpetual futures bring 24/7 continuous trading to global traditional markets through the Axi Trading Platform and MT5.

Axi is expanding its perpetual futures offering into traditional financial markets, extending access to eligible clients beyond its existing cryptocurrency lineup and bringing continuous trading opportunities to traditional asset classes.

Available through the Axi Trading Platform and MetaTrader5 (MT5), the expansion enables eligible clients to access traditional financial markets 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends. The launch builds on Axi’s existing crypto perpetual futures offering, broadening its product range to reflect evolving approaches to accessing global markets.

Traditional financial markets have historically operated around established trading sessions with market access shaped by exchange opening hours, closing times and holidays. Perpetual futures offer a different approach, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without taking ownership of the underlying assets and without the fixed expiry dates associated with conventional futures contracts.

Unlike traditional futures contracts, which expire on a predetermined date, perpetual futures have no contract expiry date or rollover requirement. Positions can be opened on either side of the market, allowing traders to take long or short positions based on their market outlook. Periodic funding rates provide a mechanism associated with the pricing of perpetual contracts.

By extending this product structure into traditional markets, Axi is broadening the range of instruments available to eligible clients through its trading platforms, while offering greater flexibility around when they can access supported markets.

Greg Lunz, Head of New Product and Innovation Growth at Axi said, “Expanding perpetual futures into traditional markets gives eligible clients greater flexibility in how they access and engage with familiar asset classes. By bringing 24/7 trading to TradFi markets through the Axi Trading Platform and MT5, we’re building on our existing offering to give clients more choice in how they approach changing market conditions.”

The expansion reflects the continuing development of trading products designed to provide access beyond conventional market schedules. For traders seeking to respond to developments outside standard trading hours, the availability of supported traditional-market instruments around the clock offers an additional way to engage with price movements.

TradFi perpetual futures are accessible to eligible Axi clients through the Axi Trading Platform and MT5, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and product availability. Clients can visit the official Axi website to explore available instruments, contract specifications and account options.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD broker, providing thousands of clients across 100+ countries with access to financial markets through intuitive trading platforms, advanced tools, and educational resources. Its product suite includes forex, CFDs, and perpetual futures, with availability varying by region and entity.

Promoted by AxiTrader LLC. Trading carries a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region.

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