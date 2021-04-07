West Darfur Tribal Clash Death Toll Rises to 87

WASHINGTON – The death toll from inter-communal clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur state has climbed to 87, with 191 people injured, according to the United Nations.

Thousands have fled the state capital, El Geneina, where fighting has raged for several days between Arab militia and Masalit tribesmen. About 3,300 people fled the neighborhoods of Hay Al Jabal, Al Jamarik, Althawra and Tadamon to nearby mosques and public buildings, the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. Some civilians fled to neighboring Chad.

The OCHA statement said urgent medical assistance is needed as hospitals in El Geneina are understaffed and operating under a power blackout, with no running water and shortages of drugs.

Video posted from El Geneina on Monday and Tuesday showed fires burning across the town. Several hospitals were destroyed by rocket-propelled grenades, and one RPG smashed into a U.N. compound. Eyewitnesses said armed militiamen burned down the Abu Zar camp for the internally displaced.

Source: Voice of America