Las Vegas F1® Allwyn Global Community Award

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allwyn AG, the multi-national gaming entertainment company, today announces that The Just One Project has been named the winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026. The non-profit, dedicated to combating food insecurity and empowering Southern Nevada families, has been awarded €100,000 from Allwyn. The donation will directly fund the expansion of the ‘Groceries on the Go’ initiative – Southern Nevada’s first mobile low-cost grocery store – from part-time to full-time operations. This will double its reach to 50 community locations per month and deliver affordable, nutritious groceries to approximately 5,000 local residents annually.

Despite living alongside the vibrant energy of the Las Vegas Strip, nearly 15% of Southern Nevada adult residents and 22% of its children live in food-insecure households. They face daily systemic barriers to accessing healthy food in their own neighbourhoods. By bringing low-cost, nutritious groceries directly to these communities, The Just One Project replaces uncertainty with support, tackling the financial, geographical and transportation barriers that stand between local families and essential food access.

The ‘Groceries on the Go’ initiative is a practical, ground-up solution to food access. Operating a mobile store model rather than relying solely on stationary pantries, it delivers healthy staples directly where they are needed most. By eliminating cost and transportation barriers and, through the donation, scaling monthly site visits from 25 to 50, the programme strengthens food security and household nutrition, ensuring local families feel the empowerment of true community support.

The Just One Project’s partnership with Formula 1® continues to grow through this Award and the Grand Prix. Having previously received support from the Las Vegas Grand Prix to combat food insecurity, the organisation will serve as a race weekend food rescue partner, extending the event’s impact directly into the community. Together with the prize fund, this ongoing collaboration creates a lasting legacy in Las Vegas long after the final lap.

This is the second year the Award has been presented in Las Vegas. Last year, Green Our Planet also received €100,000 from Allwyn to expand its HydroConnect program, which teaches young students how to grow food while mastering STEM, nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

Robert Chvatal, Group CEO of Allwyn and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: “Championing positive community impact is at the heart of what we do at Allwyn and with this donation we feel a great sense of pride and hope that families will receive the support they need. Championing initiatives like The Just One Project means our presence at Grands Prix delivers a tangible and measurable difference to the local communities who need it most.”

Brooke Nuerbauer, CEO & Founder of The Just One Project said: “At The Just One Project, we believe that access to fresh, nutritious food should never be determined by where someone lives or what they can afford. This recognition from Allwyn and Formula 1 is more than an investment in our organization. It is an investment in the health, stability, and well-being of our community. Through Groceries on the Go, we are reimagining what food access can look like by bringing affordable groceries directly into the neighborhoods where they are needed most. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to expand our reach, serve more families, and continue building a stronger, healthier Southern Nevada.”

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1® and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge, said: “We’re overjoyed to see The Just One Project win this Award. For Formula 1®, the success of a race is defined not just by the competition on the track, but by the legacy we leave behind in the cities we visit. Initiatives like The Just One Project are vital because they provide practical, scalable solutions to urgent local issues like food insecurity. By empowering organisations that serve families directly, we ensure that the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award acts as a catalyst for meaningful change, felt directly by 5,000 households and building stronger, more resilient communities.”

The Just One Project is the seventh and final winner to be recognised by the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award in 2026, following the British Starlight Children’s Foundation; Canadian initiative La Tablée des Chefs; Austrian non-profit Sindbad Mentoring; Dutch initiative Spieren voor Spieren; Austin-based Del Valle ISD Education Foundation; and Mexico’s Fundación Reintegra.

Notes to editors

About Allwyn

Allwyn AG is a multi-national gaming entertainment company, lottery-led and with leading market positions and trusted brands across Europe and North America, listed on Euronext Athens. Its purpose is to make play better for all by focusing on innovation, technology, player safety and returning more to good causes across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio.

About Allwyn’s partnership with Formula 1®

The multi-year partnership with Formula 1® represents a drive towards increased global awareness for Allwyn, with the sport’s 24 races across the globe, 750 million fans, and 96 million social media followers, as well as its reach across broadcast channels and entertainment outlets.

The partnership will reinforce Allwyn’s position as an international brand driving community impact across the world, in support of its global growth plans.

At the heart of the partnership is the development of initiatives that will support the company’s ambition to be a positive contributor to society globally. With Allwyn and Formula 1® equally committed to empowering fans and local communities, the partnership will give Allwyn the opportunity to utilise the sport’s ever-growing international fan base to celebrate those making positive change, sharing these inspiring stories on a global level.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship . Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 Formula 1® logo, Formula 1®, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1® company. All rights reserved.

Further information about the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, including eligibility criteria and the selection process, can be found on our website: https://www.allwyn.com/responsibility/community-award .

About The Just One Project

The Just One Project is a Southern Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to creating access to fresh, nutritious food, essential resources, and supportive services that strengthen our community. Through innovative food access programs, community partnerships, and wraparound services, The Just One Project works to remove barriers, promote dignity, and create opportunities for individuals and families to thrive. Programs like Groceries on the Go, Southern Nevada’s first mobile low-cost grocery store, bring affordable, nutritious groceries directly to neighborhoods with limited food access. Through its comprehensive approach to food security and community support, The Just One Project is building a stronger, healthier Southern Nevada.

For more information, visit thejustoneproject.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b738c7fe-246e-4451-a732-634bfeb8957d

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