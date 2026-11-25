ZURICH, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleksejs Ivashuk, Founder of Apatride Network, a coalition led by stateless individuals, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Global Citizen Award for his work advancing the rights and legal recognition of stateless people across Europe and beyond.

Presented annually by Henley & Partners in partnership with the Swiss non-profit humanitarian organization Andan Foundation, the award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage and commitment to improving the global community. The award ceremony took place at a gala reception during the 20th annual Global Citizenship Conference of Henley & Partners in Zurich.

From Lived Experience to Tangible Change

Ivashuk has worked to bring the voices of those directly affected into policy discussions to help drive practical reforms. In 2024, the network’s advocacy contributed to changes in UNHCR’s recruitment procedures, enabling stateless individuals to apply for positions without declaring a nationality. It has also contributed to European Banking Authority proposals aimed at making identity verification more inclusive for stateless people.

Chairman of Henley & Partners and Founder of the Andan Foundation, Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, praised the awardee’s outstanding contributions. “Global citizenship must also mean standing up for people who have no citizenship at all. Aleksejs has turned personal experience into practical change, giving stateless people a stronger voice and helping institutions remove barriers that exclude them. His determination and achievements embody the courage and commitment this award was created to recognise. We are proud to honour him.”

Thanking Henley & Partners and the Andan Foundation for their recognition, Aleksejs Ivashuk said, “For most people, nationality is something they never have to think about. For those of us who have lived without it, its absence can shape every part of life — from proving who we are to finding work and building a future. But having no nationality does not mean having no rights. This award recognises the collective determination of stateless people to be heard and to help shape the solutions that affect their lives. I hope it helps turn awareness into meaningful action, so that fundamental rights are not just recognised in principle but respected in everyday life.”

Recognising Extraordinary Contributions to the Global Community

The Global Citizen Award selection process is based on a majority decision of the Award Committee. The award itself consists of a bespoke sculptural medal designed by leading Italian artist Antonio Nocera, an award certificate and a monetary prize of USD 20,000, which goes towards supporting the awardee’s humanitarian efforts. In addition, Henley & Partners and Andan Foundation commit to working closely with the awardee for a period of at least one year, raising awareness of their work and supporting them through the firm’s network of more than 70 offices worldwide.

Since its inception, the Global Citizen Award has honored many remarkable individuals whose work has made a meaningful contribution to the global community. Among them are Diep Vuong, Co-Founder and President of the Pacific Links Foundation, recognized for her work in Southeast Asia campaigning for the rights of those enslaved by human trafficking; Prof. Dr. Padraig O’Malley, for his efforts around conflict resolution and reconciliation in Iraq, Northern Ireland, and South Africa; Zannah Bukar Mustapha, for his humanitarian work in Nigeria supporting orphans and advocating for victims of extremist violence; and The Hon. Mohamed Nasheed, pioneering human rights activist, former Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and a leading advocate for climate action and the rights of climate-vulnerable nations.

Last year, the award was presented to Professor Spyridon Flogaitis, Director and President of the Board of the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), in recognition of his lifelong commitment to advancing public law, legal education, and institutional reform. He has led initiatives to strengthen governance, promote the rule of law, and improve access to justice, particularly in regions facing democratic fragility and post-crisis recovery.

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Sarah Nicklin

Group Head of Public Relations & Communications

Henley & Partners

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