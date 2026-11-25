From upgraded ski slopes and snowmaking systems to a nationwide cross-country skiing pass, Slovenia unveils new developments for the 2026/2027 winter season

Skiing in Slovenia_Krvavec (by Jošt Gantar)

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What’s new for skiing in Slovenia in winter 2026/2027? Slovenian ski resorts and cross-country skiing venues are preparing for the 2026/2027 season with infrastructure upgrades, improved snowmaking facilities, new accommodation and more winter experiences. The Slovenian Tourist Board, together with the Slovenian Cableway Operators Association and Slovenia Outdoor, has presented the latest developments across the country’s mountain destinations.

Ski resort upgrades across Slovenia include improvements at several popular winter destinations. Rogla has modernised its snowmaking infrastructure, installing 13 additional fixed snow guns, while Mariborsko Pohorje and Areh are expanding their systems with 17 new snow guns. Krvavec is upgrading its gondola infrastructure, Vogel is enhancing lift facilities, and Kranjska Gora is introducing a new children’s magic carpet lift.

New accommodation and winter experiences are expanding the offering. Kope is introducing Hotel Panorama Kope, wellness facilities and a new campsite, while other resorts are developing family-friendly skiing, night sledging and alternative winter activities.

Cross-country skiing in Slovenia continues to grow through investment and cooperation. The Unified Cross-Country Ski Pass provides access to maintained trails at 12 participating centres with a single season pass. Planica Nordic Centre offers up to 30 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails, including 12 kilometres supported by artificial snow, subject to snow conditions. Other centres, including Pokljuka, Bohinj and Logar Valley, are preparing improvements.

Beyond skiing, winter holidays in Slovenia combine outdoor adventure with thermal spas, wellness retreats, local gastronomy and cultural experiences, reflecting the country’s emphasis on wellbeing and responsible tourism.

With continued investment in infrastructure and year-round experiences, Slovenia is strengthening its appeal as an Alpine destination for active holidays. Resort opening dates, trail availability and planned improvements remain subject to weather and snow conditions, permits and project completion. Travellers are advised to check the latest information with individual resorts before visiting.

Discover more: Explore the Slovenian Tourist Board’s official winter 2026/2027 update for detailed ski resort upgrades, cross-country skiing facilities and winter experiences across Slovenia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c317b26c-7271-407e-b82c-bddda290b2e5

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