DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced that Nick Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Ingredients + Specialties (I+S), will retire at the end of 2026 following more than 35 years in the chemical industry and nearly two decades with Univar Solutions. As part of the planned leadership transition, Dr. Larry Ryan will join Univar Solutions as Chief Executive Officer of Ingredients + Specialties effective December 1, 2026. The two leaders will work together during December to support a seamless transition for employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Nick Powell

“Nick has made an extraordinary contribution to Univar Solutions,” said David Jukes, Executive Chair for Univar Solutions. “His vision, commercial leadership, and deep understanding of our industry have helped build Ingredients + Specialties into the strong, differentiated business it is today. He leaves an important legacy and a business well positioned for continued growth. I am deeply grateful for his leadership, counsel, and friendship and wish Nick and his family every happiness.”

Powell joined Univar in 2009 and held leadership roles across the company’s businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In 2020, he launched and led Consumer and Industrial Solutions globally, bringing together a differentiated portfolio of chemistries and ingredients around prioritized end markets and creating the foundation for today’s Ingredients + Specialties division.

“It has been a privilege to spend nearly two decades with Univar Solutions and work alongside so many talented colleagues, customers, and supplier partners,” Powell said. “I am proud of what we have built together and confident in the future of Ingredients + Specialties. I look forward to working with Larry to ensure a smooth transition.”

Ryan brings nearly three decades of global leadership experience across specialty chemicals, advanced materials, and industrial markets. Most recently, he served as President of Nouryon, with responsibility for its global specialty chemicals business. Previously Ryan held senior leadership roles at Dow and DowDuPont and earlier worked with Halliburton and General Electric. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware.

Dr. Larry Ryan

“Larry combines deep scientific and technical expertise with significant commercial and global leadership experience,” Jukes said. “He understands innovation, the importance of strong customer and supplier partnerships, and what it takes to lead complex organizations through growth and transformation. I am confident he is the right leader to build on the strong foundation that we have created.”

“I am honored to join Univar Solutions and lead Ingredients + Specialties,” Ryan said. “Nick and the team have built a strong business with talented people and outstanding customer and supplier partnerships. I look forward to working with Nick during the transition and building on that foundation as we move into the next chapter.”

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media Relations Dwayne Roark +1 331-777-6031 [email protected]

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