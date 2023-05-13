NDC Primaries: Adentan’s Mohammed Ramadan confident of retaining seat

Mr Mohammed Ramadan, Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, says he is confident of being retained as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Constituency.

Mr Ramadan said his works in the Constituency was endearing him to the delegates.

Mr Ramadan comes against two other contestants; Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a former Gender and Social Protection Minister under the erstwhile Mahama government and Linda Asibi Awuni, a practicing Engineer.

He said the NDC would retain the Adentan Constitutency to continue his good works.

The MP denounced allegations that he had lost touch with the grassroots after going to Parliament.

He said those allegations were mere propaganda from his opponents to cause disaffection for him.

In all, 2, 777 NDC delegates are expected to cast their ballot at the Deyoungsters School at Adentan.

The voting commenced at exactly 0800 hours and expected to end at 1700 hours.

Source: Ghana News Agency