GNFS concerned over worn-out equipment stock



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed concern over the declining stock of equipment to deliver efficient and timely services in the Central Region.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFOI) John Amarlai Amartey, the Regional Fire Commander, expressed concern during the International Firefighters Day (IFFD) celebration in Cape Coast.

The Day is to highlight and appreciate the immense contributions and selfless sacrifices made by firefighters globally.

‘As we celebrate firefighters today, we wish to reiterate our declining equipment stock. We have well-trained human resources with dedication and commitment to duty, but their morale drops the moment the obsolete equipment available for them to use fails in the middle of operations,’ ACFOI Amartey said.

‘We, therefore, wish to remind the Government to assist the Service with new and modern equipment to effectively discharge our duties of saving lives and property.’

The Central Regional Fire Commander commended the firefighters for their tireless an

d resilient efforts in saving lives and property from the ravages of fire and other life-threatening situations.

He recalled a painful memory of ADOII Joseph Baidoo and all others who died in the line of duty, describing it as a sign of sacrifice and the highest level of patriotism.

The late Fire Officer died during a rescue operation at Gomoa Oboasi in 2021.

He saved three relatives trapped in a well at the point of death, defying all odds to save them, but unfortunately lost his life thereafter’.

He had since been promoted posthumously from the rank of ADFOI to ADFOII.

Themed: ‘The Contribution of the Firefighter in National Safety, Security and Sustainable Development,’ ACFOI Amartey said the celebration encapsulated 60 years of evolving responsibilities and contributions of firefighters beyond firefighting alone.

Apart from the traditional firefighting mandate, the Service undertakes other rescue and evacuation exercises during emergencies, which are vital in ensuring public security.

‘Every year,

hundreds of victims of Road Traffic Collision are rescued by the firefighters in the Central Region as well as people rescued from wells, open pits, collapsed buildings, bee attacks and floods. ‘

‘This we do, with swift response provide a sense of security and stability to the people and instil confidence in our communities,’ he noted.

Reflecting on the sustainable environment, ACFOI Amartey said firefighters were the frontline advocates of environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

Firefighters work tirelessly to deal with bushfires from destroying the environment and its associated concerns.

Recalling the 1983 food insecurity caused by excessive bush burning, he urged the public to safeguard the ecological endowment of the country to serve its meaningful purposes.

The Control and Prevention of indiscriminate bush burning is regulated by the Bushfire Act of 1990 (PNDC LAW 229) which criminalises the action of a person resulting in the uncontrolled burning of a farm, forest, or grassland.

Ther

efore, the GNFS has intensified public education on fire safety in schools, shops, homes and farms.

That resulted in a drastic reduction of bushfires by 23 per cent in the first quarter, signifying the environment had become safer in terms of fire outbreaks.

Source: Ghana News Agency