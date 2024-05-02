FBNBank Ghana Changes to First Bank Ghana to Align with Group Identity

FBNBank Ghana has announced its name change to FirstBank Ghana, effective Thursday, May 2, 2024, as part of a strategic alignment with the FirstBank Group’s identity, vision, and values.

The name change reflects the Bank’s commitment to its customers, stakeholders, and the communities it serves.

A statement from the Bank said the decision to rebrand to FirstBank Ghana underscored the Bank’s dedication to delivering world-class banking services and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Ghana.

Most importantly, the name change is being undertaken by the FirstBank Group across its subsidiaries in Africa and Europe in order to align them with the parent brand and to enjoy the strong heritage and brand equity built by FirstBank Nigeria in its 130 years of banking leadership.

This will further enhance the quality of service delivery, resulting in better brand clarity, uniformity, and consistency across the markets where the Bank operates.

Speaking to the name change to First Bank Gha

na, the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the FirstBank Group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu said, ‘the name change coincides with our famed brand’s 130th anniversary, and we are excited about the rebranding of FBNBank Ghana to First Bank Ghana, as it represents a significant milestone in our vision to becoming the leading international financial services group in Sub Saharan Africa.

‘The transition underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions, superior customer service, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana and the other markets we operate in. As the FirstBank Group, across all our markets, we are well positioned to leverage our collective strengths and resources to drive sustainable growth and create value for all our stakeholders.’

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Ghana, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, commenting on the name change, also said, ‘the rebranding of FBNBank Ghana to First Bank Ghana marks a new chapter in our evolution as a Bank in Gh

ana. We are confident that this name change will enhance our visibility, credibility, and competitiveness in the market, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs. Our commitment remains to deliver the gold standard of value and excellence to our customers and stakeholders.

We will continue to keep our customers at the heart of what we do and continue to deliver excellence in banking services, foster financial inclusion, and support the growth and prosperity of our customers and communities.’

The First Bank Group’s subsidiaries that have transitioned from FBNBank are FirstBank UK, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank DRC and FirstBank Guinea.

The transition from FBNBank to FirstBank is expected to be seamless for customers, with no changes to account numbers, products, services, or banking relationships.

The Bank will continue to operate with the same commitment to integrity, professionalism, and excellence that has defined its operations over the years.

Sour

ce: Ghana News Agency