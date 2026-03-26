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Bitget Challenges the Definition of an Exchange With New Brand Film

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Bitget Challenges the Definition of an Exchange With New Brand Film

Bitget Challenges the Definition of an Exchange With New Brand Film

Bitget Challenges the Definition of an Exchange With New Brand Film

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released a new brand film that questions a long-standing assumption in finance: why are markets still fragmented? The brand film introduces its UEX platform, built around the message “Trade Global Alpha in One.”

The film presents a unified trading environment where cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, commodities, and precious metals are accessible through a single, unified account. It reflects a broader evolution in how users engage with markets, as activity increasingly spans multiple asset classes shaped by global macro conditions.

Recent market dynamics have highlighted the interconnected nature of financial assets. Movements in interest rates, commodities, currencies, and equities are increasingly linked, prompting users to look beyond single-market strategies. The brand film captures this shift, positioning Bitget’s UEX as an environment designed to support cross-asset participation within one system.

“What an exchange is supposed to look like hasn’t been questioned,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Users are approaching markets differently, they are focused on opportunities across assets, and platforms need to reflect that. What we’ve built with UEX shows our commitment to bring the TradFi, crypto and universal assets under one roof.”

The platform is built around Crypto and TradFi tabs side by side, enabling users to view and access a range of markets without moving between separate accounts or interfaces. Rather than focusing on individual asset classes, the UEX model aligns with a market environment where trading activity increasingly moves across assets in response to shared macro drivers. This approach allows users to respond to developments in one market while maintaining positions in others within the same system.

Within UEX, execution, capital allocation, and risk management are handled through a unified account structure. The film highlights four elements of the UEX experience: visibility across global markets, consistent execution supported by liquidity infrastructure, capital efficiency through a unified margin system, and an integrated ecosystem that includes trading tools and AI-supported features.

The release of the brand film reflects Bitget’s expansion beyond traditional exchange models, bringing digital assets and traditional financial instruments into a unified trading environment. It closes with “Get the idea?” — less a tagline, more a quiet challenge to an industry still shaped by legacy assumptions, where the structure of exchanges has yet to catch up with the reality of how markets move.

To view the video, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6218fca-4ea4-429c-a76c-d3b19d29b4f7

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001172295

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