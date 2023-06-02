Zambia’s state house clarifies row over handbags

State house in Zambia has dismissed accusations that women are being barred from carrying handbags to its functions.

This follows a complaint about “gender-insensitive security measures” witnessed at a recent event at the official residence of the president.

Grace Sinkamba, from the Non-Governmental Gender Organisation’s Coordinating Council, said it amounted to discrimination against women and girls.

But state house spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka said no woman had been denied access to the building “solely due to carrying a handbag”.

He said that those who decline to have their bags screened forfeit their right to enter.

Source: BBC