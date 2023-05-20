Zaghouan: Creation of a new communitarian company specialising in development of forest resources

A new communitarian company specialising in the development of forest resources has been created in the locality of Edrouaa,delegation of El Fahs (Zaghouan governorate). During a working session held on Saturday, Wassim Laabidi, officer in charge of communitarian companies at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said the idea of creating this company came from the local residents. It “aims to use forest resources in a way that breaks with a subcontracting model that economically excludes the local population”. The company will be funded by the state and banks, in addition to funds from penal mediation, Laabidi added. “The legal status of the company has been drafted and the incorporation file has been submitted to the Court of First Instance in Zaghouan, pending publication in the Official Journal of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) and the opening of the subscription to shareholders,” said Slah Arfaoui, chairman of the company’s executive committee. “More than 4 hectares of forest will be used to transform pine, lentisk, carob and rosemary trees into aromatic and medicinal products and decorative wooden items for the benefit of some 200 families,” he said. He noted that the local people have expressed their willingness to participate in this venture and ensure its sustainability.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse