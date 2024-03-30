“Yusur entre Mares: a musical journey blending sounds of Tunisia, Spain and Latin America.

Tunis: Four Tunisian musicians from different backgrounds come together to create “Yusur Entre Mares” (Joussour Bayn El Bihar), a musical performance to be presented today, Saturday, at Dar Lasram and on Sunday, March 31, as part of the Tarnimet Festival at Rachidia.

Organised in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy in Tunisia and the Instituto Cervantes, the evening will feature the participation of singer Mariem Bettouhami.

“Yusur Entre Mares” is a fusion of piano, Tunisian lute (oud), Spanish guitar and traditional Tunisian percussion.

This instrumental synergy has given rise to a musical project that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries, bringing together the sounds of Tunisia, Spain and Latin America to weave the common thread of these three cultures.

In this cross-cultural musical journey, the concert combines the Tunisian Malouf, in compositions by Zied Mehdi, with emblematic Spanish and Latin American pieces drawn from the work of the Spanish pianist and composer Isaac Albeniz, as wel

l as from the music of Cuba, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

The quartet consists of Ikbal Hamzaoui on piano, Zied Mehdi on lute (oud), Samy Dallali on classical guitar and Mohamed Abdelkader Haj Kacem on percussion.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse