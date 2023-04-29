Yul Edochie speaks over son’s tragic death

Famous Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, has spoken about the death of his son, one month of his demise. In an emotional tribute he posted on Facebook shortly after the burial, Yul detailed the last moment of his son before he was snatched by the cold hands of death. He noted that the young boy was excited to inform him about his school activities and he was looking forward to the inter-house games they were expected to have two days later. Yul added that his son was particularly excited as he flaunted a gold medal, he won in swimming with hopes of winning more at the games. ‘On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there. You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming,’ he wrote. ‘I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner. And you never came back home again. I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark. Great Son.’ Singing his first son’s praises Yul Edochie added ‘calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you. But God loves you more. Rest well, Son. Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven with God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie. Kambi yoooooo!’, he said. Yul said they goofed around and joked about his height after which he watched his son take his leave in an unusually cheerful manner. However, he never returned home as his lifeless body was transported to the hospital after he slumped during the football game. The grieving father said he is yet to come to terms with his son’s demise, adding that he cannot question God. Yul said his son made his mark, despite spending just 16 years on earth. Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie popularly known as Yul Edochie is a Nigerian actor, named after Russian actor Yul Brynner. He is from Anambra state Nigeria, the son of Nigerian actor Pete Edochie.

Source: Ghana News Agency