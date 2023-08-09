Youth urged to show up for Heroes’ event

Governor of the Oshikoto Region, Penda Ya Ndakolo has requested the youth to show up in big numbers for the commemoration of Heroes’ Day.

Ya Ndakolo in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday here, said the youth must come and meet the president and his delegation on 26 August 2023, at Omuthiya in Oshikoto.

“The public should assist each other with transport, even though there will be public transport,” said Ya Ndakolo, noting that this is the second time the town is hosting the event as it hosted it the first time in 2012, with very low youth attendance.

“The day 26 August occupies a special place in our hearts and the history of our nation as we remember and pay tribute to our dear heroes and heroines who paid their supreme sacrifice for the liberation of our motherland, so we want at least a good number for this event,” he said.

Preparations for the event are well underway, he said.

