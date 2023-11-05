Young man killed in the capital

WINDHOEK: A 23-year-old Namibian male on Saturday died after he and his friends were allegedly attacked by unknown assailants near a bar in Goreangab Dam in Windhoek.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday said that in the incident that took place at about 02h39, information revealed that the deceased and his friends were playing a jackpot machine in one bar and left.

“After a few minutes the deceased with one of his friends came back running and both were stabbed and wounded, however the deceased just walked a short distance and died on the spot,” the police added.

The police noted that the victim was taken to Katutura State Hospital for treatment, and that there is still no suspect at the moment.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old Namibian male was on Friday robbed of his vehicle after being held at gunpoint at Havana in Windhoek.

The police said the incident occurred at about 12h00 and the vehicle was described to be a Golf 7 of which the value is yet to be determined.

The suspect is still unknown and police investigations continue, the police said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency