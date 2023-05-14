Yao Gomado wins Akan NDC Parliamentary primary

Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency in the Oti Region, has been re-elected as the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.

He polled 448 votes as against 332 votes secured by Nana Nyarko Emmanuel Dabo and 251 votes garnered by Ahmed Muniru.

There were 1, 033 valid votes cast with two rejected.

In the presidential primary, Mr John Dramani Mahama, former President, garnered 1,011 votes as against 10 by Kwadwo Bonsu, while 17 ballots were rejected.

The Electoral Commission officials, led by Mr Justice Odame Frimpong, the Kadjebi District Electoral Officer, supervised the election.

Supt. Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, led the security personnel to ensure sanity prevailed.

The election, described as peaceful, was held at Dodi-Papase in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Source: Ghana News Agency