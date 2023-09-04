Yakubu Issifu elected NDC parliamentary candidate for Asante Mampong

The Asante Mampong Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected Mr Yakubu Issifu as its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections. Mr Issifu polled 723 out of the 1,007 valid votes cast to beat his main contender, Mr Yahaya Seidu, who garnered 284 votes at the elections, supervised by the Electoral Commission. Mr Issifu, speaking to the media after the event, commended the delegates for expressing trust in him. He promised to unify members in the constituency and work with party faithful and sympathisers for a resounding victory in 2024. With hard work from all members, NDC would be able to wrest the seat from the NPP in the constituency.

Source: Ghana News Agency