YAGG calls on AMA to push for Intergenerational Equity Framework Policy



A three-member delegation from Youth Alliance for Green Ghana (YAGG), a non-governmental organisation has called on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to advocate an Intergenerational Equity Framework Policy to safeguard the environment.

The YAGG members’ visit forms part of their series of engagements with identifiable stakeholders in the country to push for sustained climate and environmental activism in Ghana.

The members were Mr Johnson Ofori Oduro, Project Director of YAGG, Mr Prince Nketiah, Publicity and Media Officer, and Ms Estella Ohene-Asante, Head of Finance, and were received by Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, the Presiding Member of the AMA.

Mr Oduro, the leader of the delegation in an address underscored the importance of responsible action to safeguard the future by ensuring that present actions do not affect generations to come.

The policy, according to him, is a strategic plan designed to address and promote fairness, justice, and sustainability across generations and aims to ensure that pre

sent actions and decisions do not disproportionately burden or undermine the well-being, resources, or opportunities of future generations.

The policy, he added, typically involves considering the long-term impact of policies, environmental practices, and resources management to maintain a balance that benefits both current and future populations.

‘As Ghanaians, we need to step up our game and become the environmental superheroes of our country’s needs. It is time to don our green caps, pick up our recycling shields, and conquer the environmental villains that menace our land,’ he said.

Mr Oduro was hopeful that the government soon would draft an Intergenerational Equity Framework Policy that frowns on individuals and groups that endanger the environment for present and future use.

Mr Adjei who doubles as the Assemblyman for Avenor Electoral Area welcomes the delegation expressed enthusiasm about the essence of the policy framework and promised to provide the needed platform to officially make a presentat

ion to the entire leadership of the Assembly.

He reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to address the effects of climate change, adding that almost all the projects embarked on by the AMA in recent times were related to climate change, citing the zero-waste strategy, the clean project, the energy audit project and tree planting exercises among others.

‘The zero-waste strategy for instance is a project to segregate waste while the clean and energy audit projects aim at creating an enabling environment for the informal waste sector as well as ensuring an efficient energy utilization to reduce atmospheric pollution respectively, ‘ he said.

The Presiding Member was optimistic that Assembly members would own the policy framework when drafted and adopted to safeguard the environment and their respective electoral areas.

The YAGG is a national youth-led non-profit organization aimed at mobilising and building the capacity of youth from diverse cultural, social, religious and educational backgrounds, for sustained

climate and environmental activism in Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency