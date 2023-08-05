WWF and DGF to organise Panda Talk dedicated to fight against forest fires

The World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) North Africa office and the Directorate General of Forests (DGF) are organising an online panda talk on August 11, on the theme “Tunisia’s forests: Fighting fires together”. The aim of this webinar is to bring together the various players in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development of natural areas to discuss the various approaches and initiatives aimed at establishing a sustainable system capable of preventing forest fires, according to the Fund. The goal is to create a platform for dialogue and partnership between the public authorities and civil society, and to participate together in the various efforts to protect our forests against fires, added the same source. “These forests are, unfortunately, still threatened by the reckless behaviour of certain sectors of society, which in most cases just want to exploit the forest landscape, occupy the land and sometimes even unintentionally or intentionally destroy some of the forest resources,” regretted the WWF. The latest fires, which broke out on July 12 in the forests of Melloula in Tabarka, destroyed 450 hectares of maritime pine, said Noureddine Azizi, head of the Tabarka forest district. The maritime pine forest covers 5,000 hectares on the Tunisian-Algerian border, he told TAP, deploring a huge damage to the local ecosystems.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse