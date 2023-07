Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur (world N°6) qualified on Saturday, for the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, after defeating Canadian Bianca Andreescu (N°50) 2-1 (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). The Tunisian champion will take on Czech Petra Kvitová (N°9), on Sunday. In the previous rounds, Jabeur had cruised past Chinese Zheng Saisai and Polish Magdalena Frech in two clean sets, each.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse