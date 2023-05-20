World University Rankings 2023: UTM ranks 1st in Tunisia, 976th worldwide

The Tunis El Manar University (UTM) ranked 1st in Tunisia, 976th at the global level and 931st in research in the 2023 World University Rankings, recently published by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR). The CWUR’s World University Rankings evaluates universities and colleges on four measures, namely education, employability, faculty and research, reads a UTM press release issued Friday. The University of Sfax ranked 2nd at the national level and 1150th at the global level, followed by the University of Carthage (3rd nationally and 1368th globally), the University of Monastir (4th nationally and 1369th globally) and the University of Sousse (5th nationally and 1928th globally). Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University topped the rankings.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse