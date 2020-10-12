World | Temperature Anomalies in September 2020 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/10/2020

September 2020 was the warmest September on record, with the global average of 0.05°C warmer than the previous warmest September in 2019, and 0.63°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average for September.

Temperatures were exceptionally high over northern Siberia, continuing a trend in which large parts of the region have been affected by temperatures considerably above average.

September 2020 was extremely warm in the Middle East, especially over Turkey, Jordan, and Israel. Parts of western North Africa, western North America, Paraguay, southern Brazil, southwestern China, and central-western Australia experienced high temperatures as well.

Highs of 49°C were recorded in Los Angeles County (USA), where an intense heatwave contributed to fuel wildfires, as reported by NASA.

Below average temperatures were recorded over Greenland, the south-west of the Central Asia, over south-eastern China, and over parts of eastern Canada, and central-southern USA.

ARCTIC OCEAN Source: Climate Copernicus: Surface air temperature for Sept 2020

Source: European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations