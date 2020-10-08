World Sight Day: An Opportunity to Refocus on Vision as a Global Priority

Good vision must be integral part of build-back strategy.

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On October 8, the Vision Impact Institute joins global vision organizations to emphasize the need for good vision as part of World Sight Day. The theme, Hope in Sight, provides a platform to create awareness about the importance of good vision as the world works to rebuild economies, societies, and education systems heavily impacted by Covid-19.

Prior to the pandemic, the need for greater access to good vision was already a topic of concern. According to the WHO World Report on Vision, at least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least one billion could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

While gains have been made over the years to ensure that more people who need eyeglasses can access them, there is a danger that good vision could become less of a priority in a world already stretched paper thin.

“Good vision is a problem with a solution. When we solve for good vision, we impact so many other issues that need attention, especially at this time,” says Kristan Gross, Global Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. “Research shows that good vision can have a positive impact on worker productivity, children’s education, safer mobility on the roads, and gender equity.”

As we build back economies and societies it will require a collective effort to strengthen systems to a level better than they were pre-pandemic. Good vision can be a catalyst.

