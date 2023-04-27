‘Work hard to break the eight-year political jinx’ – Oti Vice Chairman

Mr Collins Yaw Ahenkorah Castro, the Oti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on party members to work harder to win a third term and break the eight-year political cycle Ghana witnesses to make history.

He said as a history-making party in the country’s politics, the party would implement an effective and an efficient political campaign in the run-up to the 2024 general election to win power.

‘I can assure party members and sympathizers that with hard work the NPP will win a straight term to continue to steer the affairs of the nation, which will be a great shock to many Ghanaians,’ he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Wednesday.

Mr Castro said although some Ghanaians and political watchers did not believe that the NPP stood a chance to break the eight-year cycle, the party would ensure that that agenda became a reality.

He said just as party members and sympathizers worked so hard to win the 2016 and 2020 general election, they should do same to win the next election to make history.

The NPP-led Government had performed creditably in all the constituencies in the country since 2017.

‘When we talk about development no government can be compared to the NPP government. We have done well, we will continue to do it and make sure those who have eyes will see it unless they don’t want to,’ he said.

On the political landscape in the Oti Region, Mr Castro said the party secured only 20 per cent of the total votes cast in 2020 but with the implementation of strategic policies it would secure more than 50 per cent of the votes in 2024 and win more than three parliamentary seats there.

He commended the President for the numerous economic and social interventions he continued to make for the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency