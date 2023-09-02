Woman’s body found in Cimbebasia riverbed

The body of a woman thought to have committed suicide was reportedly recovered from a riverbed in Windhoek on Friday.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirmed on Saturday that the body was found in Cimbebasia. It is thought to be the body of a woman who went missing Tuesday.

‘It is suspected that she committed suicide,’ Shikwambi said.

A 37-year-old woman was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen in Rocky Crest.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency