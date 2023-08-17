Woman hangs herself at Shaya village

A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Shaya village in the Kavango East Region on Wednesday.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa the incident occurred around 14h00.

The deceased has been identified as Muyenga Felistas Mpingana and her body was transported to the Nyangana Hospital mortuary.

It is alleged that Mpingana had lunch with family members at home and informed them afterwards that she was going to rest in her hut. Her body was then found hanging in the hut by her children.

Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man is receiving treatment at the Rundu State Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted with a panga by a man dealing with mental health issues on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 16h00 at Mazana village, where the man was reportedly hit three times on the head with the panga.

The victim sustained serious open wounds and is in a critical condition.

Kanyetu said the police are yet to establish the motive behind this attack.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency